Broos attributes Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualification to their unity

The Bafana coach says team works for each other

Hugo Broos credits Bafana Bafana’s camaraderie and unity as a tone setter for their success in qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

Bafana secured their place at the spectacle to be co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico last night at Mbombela Stadium following a 3-0 win against Rwanda.

“They work for each other,” Broos said via Soccerladuma.

“If one makes a mistake, the other corrects it. That’s how champions play.”

The Belgian coach said his selection of players to the national side was based on certain factors players possessed.

“You need players with quality, the right attitude, and the hunger to achieve,” he added.

“That’s how you build a team. No presents, no gifts, you have to earn everything.”

Thalente Mbatha, Aswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa scored the goals for Bafana in Nelspruit as Benin fell to Nigeria in the other final Group C match.

Having been on third place ahead of the match against Rwanda, Bafana’s chances looked dim as it seemed that thy will not recover from the docked three points by Fifa.

Fifa took those points following the revelation that they had fielded a defaulter in Teboho Mokoena in their qualifying match against Lesotho in March.