River Plate is considering a temporary expansion of the Monumental’s capacity to 91,218 seats as part of future roofing works, according to Olé. Outgoing president Jorge Brito addressed the plan in an interview with Radio Mitre, joking about the number before acknowledging that it forms part of the officialist project set to be carried forward by presidential candidate Stefano Di Carlo.

“The capacity is more or less that, those numbers in the order you gave me… But seriously, it’s part of the project,” Brito said. The symbolic figure resonates strongly with River fans, evoking December 9, 2018 — the date of the Copa Libertadores final win over Boca Juniors in Madrid.

With elections just weeks away, Brito used the moment to endorse Di Carlo, highlighting his role in the Tu Lugar en el Monumental ticketing system and praising the continuity offered by the team of Andrés Balotta, Ignacio Villarroel, and Mariano Taratuty. “I am convinced he will not only be president but a great president,” Brito stated.

Brito also reflected on his four-year term, which delivered three domestic titles but no international trophies. “I’m ambitious and wanted more cups, but I’m at peace knowing we gave our best to the members,” he said. He underlined the club’s broader transformation in infrastructure and institutional growth over the past 12 years, from Rodolfo D’Onofrio’s era to his own.

As River gears up for its next electoral chapter, Brito insisted the new leadership is not inheriting achievements but aiming to build on them. The prospect of temporarily expanding the Monumental to a symbolic figure connects the club’s modern ambitions with one of its most cherished memories in recent history.