RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Cricket News Brilliant performance by Jason Holder powers West Indies to victory over Pakistan!

Brilliant performance by Jason Holder powers West Indies to victory over Pakistan!

The player shines in Twenty20 International
Cricket News Today, 01:51
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Jason Holder Shows It's All Okay Gareth Copley/Getty Images

In the match against Pakistan, West Indies managed to turn the tide and secure a win, edging out their opponents by just two wickets.

Details: On the night of August 3rd, the second game of the Twenty20 International series between Pakistan and West Indies took place. In a tense contest, West Indies snatched victory, surpassing their rivals by two wickets and leveling the score in the three-match series.

Jason Holder stood out among the players. Holder delivered an exceptional bowling performance, claiming 4-19 in his four overs and restricting Pakistan to 133 for nine after they elected to bat first in Florida.

This win marked West Indies' first T20 victory in seven matches, following a 5-0 series defeat to Australia and a loss in the Test series.

See also: Official: Dubai and Abu Dhabi to host the 2025 Asia Cup in cricket

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles Yesterday, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:28 Messi to meet Modi! The Argentine star set to visit India Cricket News Today, 01:51 Brilliant performance by Jason Holder powers West Indies to victory over Pakistan! Football news Today, 01:32 Milan shows interest in Darwin Núñez! Can the club withstand Al Hilal’s competition? Football news Yesterday, 16:57 Tensions run high ahead of season opener as fans spark chaos at the Canary Islands derby Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Barcelona ready to part ways with Marc Casado to register Rashford Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Messi to sign a flexible contract with Inter Miami. What makes it special? Boxing News Yesterday, 15:33 Usyk vs Jake Paul! Talks underway for MMA rules bout Cricket News Yesterday, 15:12 Official: Dubai and Abu Dhabi to host the 2025 Asia Cup in cricket Football news Yesterday, 15:00 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Motorsport News Yesterday, 14:26 Couldn't hold back emotions. Hamilton urges Ferrari to change drivers
Sport Predictions
Volleyball Today Brazil vs Slovenia: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on August 3, 2025 Volleyball Today Poland vs Italy: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — August 3, 2025 Football Today Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Celtic vs St Mirren: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 3, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores