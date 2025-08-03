Brilliant performance by Jason Holder powers West Indies to victory over Pakistan!

In the match against Pakistan, West Indies managed to turn the tide and secure a win, edging out their opponents by just two wickets.

Details: On the night of August 3rd, the second game of the Twenty20 International series between Pakistan and West Indies took place. In a tense contest, West Indies snatched victory, surpassing their rivals by two wickets and leveling the score in the three-match series.

Jason Holder stood out among the players. Holder delivered an exceptional bowling performance, claiming 4-19 in his four overs and restricting Pakistan to 133 for nine after they elected to bat first in Florida.

This win marked West Indies' first T20 victory in seven matches, following a 5-0 series defeat to Australia and a loss in the Test series.



