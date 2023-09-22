RU RU NG NG
Main News Brighton manager praises team after Europa League defeat

Brighton manager praises team after Europa League defeat

Football news Today, 07:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Brighton manager praises team after Europa League defeat Brighton manager praises team after Europa League defeat

The coach of the English club Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi, did not criticize his players after they lost in the first match of the Europa League group stage.

Yesterday, Brighton hosted the Greek AEK at home and the meeting ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of the guests.

“In terms of the quality of the game, we performed very well. I am proud of the football we showed. We showed character and played with the right attitude, although we did not have the same experience as AEK.

We controlled the game and were the dominant team. The result is disappointing, but we need to analyze the game. She was good. We have the opportunity to improve, but defeat is always hard to accept. To take a step forward, we must better understand the situations in which we can concede goals,” he said.

Let us remember that this was Brighton’s first match in European competition in the club’s history. The French “Marseille” and “Ajax” from Amsterdam also play in the same group with the British and Greeks.

Related teams and leagues
Brighton Europa League
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news Today, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Yesterday, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Yesterday, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Arsenal announced the extension of the contract with the team captain Football news Today, 07:00 Brighton manager praises team after Europa League defeat Football news Today, 06:41 Messi reveals where his Ballons d'Or are kept Football news Today, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach Football news Today, 04:54 Liverpool have found a replacement for Salah Football news Today, 04:30 Harry Kane names two Bayern players who surprised him Football news Today, 04:00 Oliver Kahn could get a job in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 03:30 They didn’t even congratulate: Messi spoke negatively about PSG Football news Today, 03:00 Kroos and Modric are disappointed with their situation at Real Madrid Football news Today, 02:30 Messi spoke about the most important trophies in his career
Sport Predictions
Football Today Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023 Football Today Birmingham vs QPR prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Monaco vs Nice prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Alaves vs Athletic predictios and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Milan vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023