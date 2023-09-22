Brighton manager praises team after Europa League defeat

The coach of the English club Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi, did not criticize his players after they lost in the first match of the Europa League group stage.

Yesterday, Brighton hosted the Greek AEK at home and the meeting ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of the guests.

“In terms of the quality of the game, we performed very well. I am proud of the football we showed. We showed character and played with the right attitude, although we did not have the same experience as AEK.

We controlled the game and were the dominant team. The result is disappointing, but we need to analyze the game. She was good. We have the opportunity to improve, but defeat is always hard to accept. To take a step forward, we must better understand the situations in which we can concede goals,” he said.

Let us remember that this was Brighton’s first match in European competition in the club’s history. The French “Marseille” and “Ajax” from Amsterdam also play in the same group with the British and Greeks.