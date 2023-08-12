"Brighton" defeated the newcomer to the Premier League in the match of the 1st round

In the 1st round of the English Premier League, "Brighton" secured a dominant victory over the newly promoted club "Luton" on their home turf. The match took place in Brighton at the "Falmer" stadium.

In the 36th minute, Solly March opened the scoring. In the middle of the second half, the hosts extended their lead with a goal from João Pedro Jesus. In the 81st minute, Carlton Morris reduced the deficit for Luton with a penalty. In the 85th minute, Simon Adengra added a third goal for Brighton. In injury time, Evan Ferguson sealed the final score.

In the 2nd round of the English Premier League, "Brighton" will face "Wolverhampton" in an away match on August 19.

"Brighton" - "Luton" - 4:1 (1:0, 3:1)

Goals: 1:0 - March (36), 2:0 - 71, penalty João Pedro, 2:1 - 81, penalty Morris, 3:1 - 85 Adengra, 4:1 - 90 Ferguson.

"Brighton": Steele, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupiñán, Gross, March (Adengra, 74), Daud (Gilmore, 74), Mitoma, Milner (Veltman, 79), Welbeck (Ferguson, 78), João Pedro (Ensiso, 88).

"Luton": Kaminski, Cabore (Dauti, 64), Lockyer, Bell, Andersen (Ogbene, 76), Giles, Ruddock-Mpanzu (Woodrow, 88), Nkamba, Chong (Berry, 88), Morris, Adebayo (Brown, 64).

Yellow cards: Estupiñán (7), Mitoma (43), Andersen (51), Cabore (59).