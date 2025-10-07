BREAKING! Jordi Alba announces his retirement from football

Another legend hangs up his boots.

Jordi Alba, currently playing for Inter Miami in MLS, is preparing for the upcoming playoff matches — which will be the final games of his professional career.

Details: On his Instagram account, Alba announced that he will retire from football at the end of this season.

Alba spent 11 years at Barcelona’s first team, making 459 appearances, scoring 27 goals, and providing 99 assists. His contract with Inter Miami runs until December 2027.

During his career, he won the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles four times each, lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy, and claimed the UEFA Super Cup.

In August 2023, Jordi Alba announced his retirement from the Spanish national team. It was that summer that he joined Inter Miami.

Reminder: It was recently announced that 37-year-old defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets of Inter Miami has announced his retirement from professional football.