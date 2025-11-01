Brazilian Felipe Santos chooses to play for Benin

Benin can now count on two new, formidable attacking assets.

Talented players are joining the Beninese national football team. After Akimey Adam, it's now the turn of Felipe Dos Santos, a 28-year-old Brazilian winger, who has chosen to represent the Cheetahs in upcoming matches.

Currently under contract with Araz-Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan, Santos accepted Gernot Rohr's call-up and will join the national team for the training camp in Cotonou, before the friendly match against Burkina Faso scheduled for November 18 in Rabat.

Trained in Brazil, Felipe Santos has built a solid career in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Having played for clubs such as NK Maribor, Gabala FK, and Hapoel Haifa, he is known for his speed, creativity, and precision in the final pass. Benin can now count on two significant new attacking assets: Akimey Adam and Felipe Santos, symbols of a national team on the rise.

Reminder : Felipe Santos obtained his Beninese citizenship in October.