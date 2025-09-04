RU RU ES ES FR FR
Brazil to Test New Faces Against Eliminated Chile

Football news Today, 16:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Brazil hosts Chile at Maracanã on Thursday for Matchday 17 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. According to La Voz, the five-time champions enter the fixture with their ticket secured, while Chile arrives at rock bottom, mathematically eliminated and facing a third straight absence from the tournament.

Brazil’s campaign has not carried the dominance of previous editions. Despite clinching early qualification, the team has stumbled with surprising defeats, including a 4-1 loss to Argentina at Monumental and points dropped at home. The Brazilian federation turned to Carlo Ancelotti in June, bringing in the Italian coach with five Champions League titles to his name. His mission in these closing games is clear: experiment with different lineups and expand the pool of players heading into 2026.

That strategy led to notable omissions. Neymar, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo were all left out, with Ancelotti aiming to give opportunities to emerging talents and evaluate performances under pressure. The focus is less on the result and more on shaping the squad for the World Cup.

Chile, meanwhile, finds itself in deep crisis. Failure to reach the finals has already cost Ricardo Gareca his job, leaving the team in the hands of interim coach Nicolás Córdova. He opted for a bold reset, leaving out iconic figures from the golden generation such as Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sánchez and Charles Aránguiz.

History leans heavily toward Brazil. Out of 76 official and friendly matches, the Seleção has 54 victories, while Chile has just 14, with eight draws. Their last encounter came in Santiago in October 2024, when Brazil won 2-1 with goals from Igor Jesús and Luiz Henrique. Eduardo Vargas netted the lone strike for the hosts.

