Brayan Cortés Declares His Commitment: “Peñarol Is the Biggest in This Country”

Chilean goalkeeper Brayan Cortés was officially unveiled as a Peñarol player on Monday during a press conference at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo. The former Colo Colo keeper expressed pride and excitement, stating firmly: “Peñarol is the biggest in this country.”

Cortés joins on loan until the end of the year, with the deal including a $130,000 fee and a non-mandatory purchase option set at $1.2 million.

“I’m very happy and proud. I appreciate the effort the board made to make this happen. I pushed for this move, I really wanted it. Now it’s time to give everything to the club,” he said.

Wearing jersey number 12, Cortés emphasized his good form and readiness to contribute. “I’ve been playing, I’m in rhythm, and I’m injury-free. I’m at the coaching staff’s disposal. There’s healthy competition within the squad, and I want to help step by step.”

With a busy week ahead — including the clásico against Nacional and a key fixture versus Racing — the keeper acknowledged the challenge: “It’s a very special and important week, with two matches that mean a lot to us and the fans.”

Cortés also shared a detail from his farewell to Colo Colo: “Alan Saldivia video-called me when I was leaving the training complex. He’s deeply connected to this club and kept telling me how great Peñarol is.”

From the outset, Cortés appears fully committed to earning his place and leaving a mark in Montevideo.