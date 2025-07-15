RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Braga vs Moreirense: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025

Braga vs Moreirense: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025

Football news Yesterday, 16:37
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Braga vs Moreirense: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/SCBragaOficial

In an international club friendly, Braga will face off against Moreirense. The match is set for Wednesday, July 16, kicking off at 14:00 CET. Here’s my betting preview for this clash.

Braga vs Moreirense: Match preview

Braga wrapped up last season’s Primeira Liga in fourth place, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers. With qualification fixtures ahead, they are currently in the midst of their preseason preparations for both the upcoming campaign and their UEFA Champions League qualification ambitions. Braga has already played three friendly matches—and won all three. They have two more friendlies lined up in Braga: one against Moreirense and another against Celta Vigo. The new Primeira Liga season kicks off early next month, on August 10. The team will also be involved in the Europa League qualifiers during this period, so their preseason camp in Braga is set to be intense as they brace for a packed start to the season.

Moreirense, in contrast, did not qualify for any European competitions after finishing tenth last season. Their focus is solely on preparing for the new domestic campaign in Portugal. Moreirense are set to play a hefty eight friendlies during preseason. They’ve already drawn their opener against Trofense, with seven more matches to come—most of them against fellow Portuguese sides. Their league campaign begins on August 10, against Alverca.

Match facts and H2H

  • Braga have won three matches and are unbeaten in their last four.
  • Moreirense have managed only one win in their last seven outings.
  • Braga have scored in 14 consecutive matches, while Moreirense have found the net in seven.
  • In their previous encounter, Braga edged Moreirense 2-1.
  • Over the last ten head-to-head meetings, Braga have beaten Moreirense nine times, losing only once.

Prediction

Braga started their preseason earlier and will be hitting top form sooner, especially with Europa League qualifiers on the horizon. For me, Braga are clear favorites in this matchup. I’m backing them to win—and that’s my pick for this one.

Related teams and leagues
Braga Braga Schedule Braga News Braga Transfers
Moreirense Moreirense Schedule Moreirense News Moreirense Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
Popular news
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites? Football news 02 july 2025, 07:44 The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites?
Girls of the day: the most beautiful footballers of the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Lifestyle 01 july 2025, 10:45 Girls of the day: the most beautiful footballers of the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2025
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Dinamo Minsk 0 - 1 Ludogorets Razgrad Today, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
0
Ludogorets Razgrad
1
45’ + 1
Linfield 1 - 2 Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
1
Shelbourne
2
45’ + 8
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Orlando City - : - New York City FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Orlando City
-
New York City FC
-
19:30
FC Cincinnati - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
FC Cincinnati
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Nashville SC - : - Columbus Crew Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Nashville SC
-
Columbus Crew
-
20:30
Minnesota United - : - Los Angeles FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Minnesota United
-
Los Angeles FC
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:15 Kaizer Chiefs wrap up Dutch pre-season tour – how did the team perform? Football news Today, 14:48 Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 17, 2025 Football news Today, 14:21 Lamine Yamal comments on shirt number change Football news Today, 13:53 Breakthrough reached: Mamelodi Sundowns close to new deal with their star man Football news Today, 13:15 Plans remain unchanged. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman wants to leave Atalanta Football news Today, 12:47 Official: Lamine Yamal signs new contract and will wear a new number Esports News Today, 12:13 EA SPORTS unveils first trailer for EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:56 Jude Bellingham undergoes shoulder surgery Football news Today, 11:39 Sekhukhune United secure another new signing Football news Today, 11:18 PSL releases MTN8 quarter-final fixtures
Sport Predictions
Football 17 july 2025 Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance? Football 17 july 2025 Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout? Football 17 july 2025 Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round? Football 17 july 2025 Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Football 17 july 2025 HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Football 17 july 2025 Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Football 17 july 2025 Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Football 17 july 2025 Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Football 17 july 2025 Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Football 17 july 2025 Ordabasy vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores