Braga vs Moreirense: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025

In an international club friendly, Braga will face off against Moreirense. The match is set for Wednesday, July 16, kicking off at 14:00 CET. Here’s my betting preview for this clash.

Braga vs Moreirense: Match preview

Braga wrapped up last season’s Primeira Liga in fourth place, securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers. With qualification fixtures ahead, they are currently in the midst of their preseason preparations for both the upcoming campaign and their UEFA Champions League qualification ambitions. Braga has already played three friendly matches—and won all three. They have two more friendlies lined up in Braga: one against Moreirense and another against Celta Vigo. The new Primeira Liga season kicks off early next month, on August 10. The team will also be involved in the Europa League qualifiers during this period, so their preseason camp in Braga is set to be intense as they brace for a packed start to the season.

Moreirense, in contrast, did not qualify for any European competitions after finishing tenth last season. Their focus is solely on preparing for the new domestic campaign in Portugal. Moreirense are set to play a hefty eight friendlies during preseason. They’ve already drawn their opener against Trofense, with seven more matches to come—most of them against fellow Portuguese sides. Their league campaign begins on August 10, against Alverca.

Match facts and H2H

Braga have won three matches and are unbeaten in their last four.

Moreirense have managed only one win in their last seven outings.

Braga have scored in 14 consecutive matches, while Moreirense have found the net in seven.

In their previous encounter, Braga edged Moreirense 2-1.

Over the last ten head-to-head meetings, Braga have beaten Moreirense nine times, losing only once.

Prediction

Braga started their preseason earlier and will be hitting top form sooner, especially with Europa League qualifiers on the horizon. For me, Braga are clear favorites in this matchup. I’m backing them to win—and that’s my pick for this one.