Boulaye Dia struggling at Lazio this season

The Senegalese striker is struggling to shine this season.

Senegalese striker Boulaye Dia had an excellent first season after arriving at Lazio. Following a promising first campaign where he scored 12 goals and provided 4 assists, and with high expectations this season, the Senegalese striker is struggling to shine and remains far from his usual standards. Yet, he was loaned out for two seasons starting in the summer of 2024.

While leading the Lazio attack against Pisa on Thursday, October 30th, in the 9th round of the Italian league, the Senegalese international failed to seize his opportunity. Boulaye Dia, the former Salernitana striker, disappointed once again. Isolated up front, Boulaye Dia had no impact on the match. Little movement, no shots on target, a subdued presence. The Italian press was quick to point this out.

According to the LazioPress website,

"Dia disappoints again; Lazio fails to ignite the match and settles for a 0-0 draw. He never got involved in the game. He created too few chances to hope for a win."

This season, Boulaye Dia, who has scored only one goal in 507 minutes of play across nine matches, has also been plagued by injuries, causing him to miss the last international break as well as several matches with Lazio. Some media outlets report a minor ankle problem that may have affected his performance.

However, the Senegalese striker retains his place in the Senegalese national team as they prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. He now needs to regain his form and effectiveness to try and shine both at club level and with the national team.