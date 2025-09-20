RU RU ES ES FR FR
Botafogo’s SAF Rejects Eagle’s Proposal, Textor Dispute Remains Unresolved

Botafogo’s SAF, controlled by John Textor, has rejected a settlement proposal put forward by Eagle to end the ongoing legal battle, O Globo reported. In a filing submitted to the Rio de Janeiro court, the SAF’s lawyers argued that “the format and conditions suggested are not justified at this stage,” contradicting Textor’s recent public statements that “the fight was over.”

The petition accused Eagle of presenting a “unilateral adjustment, akin to an adhesion contract,” with only two days allowed for acceptance. The SAF’s defense admitted that talks with Eagle “have not yet been concluded” and highlighted that in its September 12 General Assembly, the club resolved not to implement any measures approved in the controversial July 17 meeting, including the transfer of shares to a Cayman Islands company.

Eagle’s lawsuit sought to suspend those resolutions, claiming they were maneuvers by Textor to dilute its stake and consolidate control. The group, which holds 90% of SAF’s shares, also argued that the July meeting was conducted without independent director Christopher Mallon, who had been given authority to oversee governance during the crisis.

Earlier this week, Eagle’s lawyers proposed conditions for a possible agreement, including mandatory participation of Mallon in all SAF meetings and the suspension of any decision made without him—measures that would significantly curtail Textor’s influence. While Eagle’s partners remain open to eventually selling SAF to Textor, they insist he must first relinquish control. In parallel, the American executive is searching for new investors to strengthen his position.

