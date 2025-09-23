Botafogo’s Neto Undergoes Successful Surgery and Discharged

According to a statement from Botafogo, goalkeeper Neto underwent successful surgery on Sunday following the serious injury he suffered against São Paulo and was discharged from the hospital on Monday. The 36-year-old will begin his recovery program on Wednesday at the club’s Health and Performance Center.

Neto sustained a complete rupture of the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh, an injury that typically requires between three to five months of recovery. The timeline all but rules him out for the remainder of the season, despite having been one of the team’s key signings this year.

The injury occurred in the first half of Botafogo’s 1-0 defeat to São Paulo and is similar to the one midfielder Eduardo suffered last season. Eduardo also required surgery and was sidelined for three months.

In Neto’s absence, young goalkeeper Léo Linck is expected to step in as the starter. Linck, who joined Botafogo earlier this year from Athletico Paranaense for $1.8 million, will now get his first real run of games as the team’s first choice between the posts.

In its official note, the club stressed that the procedure was free of complications and confirmed that the recovery process will begin this Wednesday.