Botafogo's Huguinho Loaned to Belgian Side RWDM

Botafogo has agreed to loan 18-year-old midfielder Huguinho to RWDM Brussels, a Belgian club also owned by John Textor, who controls the SAF structure of the Rio de Janeiro side. The deal is set for one year but includes a clause allowing Botafogo to recall the player before the loan expires.

The move is designed to provide valuable playing time and international exposure to Huguinho, who has only appeared in four matches for the senior squad so far. Before completing the deal, the youngster signed a contract extension with Botafogo, ensuring the club retains long-term control of his future.

Competition in midfield, with established players like Danilo, Marlon Freitas, Newton, and Allan ahead of him in the pecking order, was one of the reasons for the loan. Huguinho, who can also play as a right-back, will first join Brazil’s training sessions at Granja Comary during the upcoming FIFA break before heading to Belgium.

He made his professional debut in the Copa do Brasil under Davide Ancelotti against Bragantino and later featured in the 5-0 win over Fortaleza. Botafogo sees this loan as a step to accelerate his development while keeping open the option of an early return if needed. In the meantime, the Rio club is preparing for the second leg of the Copa do Brasil clash with Vasco, after a draw in the opener.