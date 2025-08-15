Botafogo Sign Spanish Striker Chris Ramos on Loan from Cádiz

Botafogo have signed Spanish striker Chris Ramos on loan from Cádiz until June 2026, the club announced. The deal includes a purchase option for the 28-year-old, who stands 1.90 meters tall and is known for his aerial ability, with 16 of his 45 career goals scored with his head.

Last season (2024/2025) in Spain’s Segunda División, Ramos played 38 matches for Cádiz, netting 10 goals and providing one assist. He shared the league’s scoring lead with winger Javi Ontiveros. Over his professional career, Ramos has totaled 255 appearances, 45 goals, and 14 assists across Spain’s top two divisions.

In the second tier, he played 146 games and scored 26 goals, while in LaLiga with Cádiz he registered six goals and two assists in 53 matches. A product of Cádiz’s youth system, Ramos made his professional debut with Real Valladolid and also had spells at San Fernando, Badajoz, Sevilla Atlético, and Lugo before returning to Cádiz in 2023.

Ramos joins a Botafogo squad coached by Davide Ancelotti that already features forwards Arthur Cabral, Gonzalo Mastriani, and Kayke. In an official statement, Cádiz thanked him for his dedication and wished him success in this new stage of his career.