Botafogo Forward Artur Ruled Out Against Mirassol With Calf Injury

Botafogo will be without forward Artur for their rescheduled Brasileirão match against Mirassol, according to the club’s medical report. The 27-year-old is sidelined with a right calf injury and will miss Wednesday’s game at Estádio Nilton Santos, set for 7:30 p.m. Brasília time.

Artur has been a regular presence this season, with 36 appearances, five goals and five assists. His setback dates back to the Copa do Brasil quarterfinal against Vasco, when he entered as a substitute but was forced off after only 12 minutes with calf pain. Since then, he has undergone intensive treatment under the supervision of the medical staff.

There remains a chance of his return for Sunday’s league clash against Atlético Mineiro, also at home, depending on how he responds in training later this week. For now, the striker’s absence leaves coach Davide Ancelotti with fewer attacking options.

Botafogo are sixth in the table with 35 points but are adjusting their goals after being eliminated from both the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores. Securing a spot in next year’s continental competitions has become the club’s top priority.

The squad is already coping with the long-term loss of Neto, who suffered a serious thigh injury requiring surgery. That blow, combined with Artur’s absence, has forced tactical adjustments and the introduction of new attacking alternatives.

The decision on Artur’s availability against Atlético Mineiro will be made jointly by the technical staff and medical department, based on his workload in training and recovery progress.