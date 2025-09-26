RU RU ES ES FR FR
Botafogo Forced Into Makeshift Defense Ahead of Fluminense Clash

Football news Today, 20:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Botafogo will take the field at the Maracanã on Sunday with a defensive headache. Coach Davide Ancelotti will be without his first-choice center-back pairing, as both Alexander Barboza and Kaio Pantaleão are suspended following the 1-1 draw against Grêmio in midweek.

Barboza picked up his third yellow card late in Porto Alegre for irregular marks inside the penalty area, an incident detailed in the referee’s report. Pantaleão’s case was even more unusual: after the final whistle, he was booked twice for aggressively protesting, clapping sarcastically and calling the referee’s decisions “a disgrace.” His expulsion leaves Botafogo with no natural replacements in central defense.

Ancelotti now faces a major test of resourcefulness. Options include David Ricardo and newly signed Gabriel Bahia, who arrived from Volta Redonda at the end of the transfer window. Another possibility is shifting left-back Marçal into a central role, as he returns from suspension.

The setback comes at a delicate time for Botafogo, who must regroup quickly against rivals Fluminense. With their defensive core dismantled, the classic at the Maracanã promises an uphill battle for the black-and-white side.

