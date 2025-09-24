RU RU ES ES FR FR
Botafogo Faces Gremio With 13 Players Unavailable in Key League Match

Football news Today, 16:37
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Botafogo will take the field severely depleted when it meets Gremio in a rescheduled Week 16 fixture of the Brazilian league. According to CNN Esportes, head coach Davide Ancelotti is dealing with 13 confirmed absences due to injuries, suspensions, and personal issues ahead of Wednesday’s clash in Porto Alegre.

The latest setbacks involve Jefferson Savarino and Joaquín Correa, both sidelined with muscle injuries. Striker Mastriani, out with conjunctivitis, and midfielder Allan, excused for personal reasons, add to the list. Other notable absentees include Santi Rodríguez, Marçal, Montoro, and Chris Ramos, all suspended, while Neto, Danilo, Bastos, and Nathan Fernandes remain injured. Jordan Barrera is away on international duty with Colombia’s U-20 team.

Despite the long list of missing players, Ancelotti regains three key starters: Alex Telles, Artur, and Arthur Cabral. All three have traveled to Porto Alegre after recovering from recent fitness concerns.

Botafogo enters the match in fifth place on 39 points. A win at Arena do Grêmio would see the Rio side surpass Mirassol on victories and move into the top four. Grêmio, meanwhile, sits 12th with 28 points and aims to build on its dramatic 3-2 derby win over Internacional to notch back-to-back league victories.

