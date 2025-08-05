Botafogo Demands Massive Refund from Lyon Over “Financial Aid” Transfers

As reported by Doble Amarilla, Brazilian club Botafogo is demanding over $74 million in compensation from Olympique Lyonnais for a series of transfers it claims were made under unfavorable terms to support the French side financially. Both clubs belong to Eagle Football, the ownership group led by American businessman John Textor, but this dispute exposes growing tensions within the multiclub structure.

In a letter dated July 18, Botafogo accuses Lyon of benefiting from player deals that undermined the Brazilian club’s sporting and financial strength. The club highlights the free transfer of Thiago Almada—valued at over €27 million—and discounted sales of Igor Jesus and Jair, all aimed at easing Lyon’s financial pressure amid restrictions from France’s DNCG.

While Botafogo acknowledges it acted under the “shared vision” of the Eagle Football family, it claims these sacrifices were forced and damaging. The club has already taken legal action to recover funds related to Almada and Igor Jesus.

This internal fallout casts doubt on the unity of the multiclub model. Botafogo is now pushing for formal recognition and reimbursement of what it calls a short-term financial lifeline to a “sibling club.” As the matter escalates to the courts, it may set a key precedent for how multiclub ownership deals with internal economic imbalances.