Boost for Eric Chelle as Dyche Confirms Positive Progress on Aina’s Recovery

Nottingham Forest defender set to return earlier than expected after surgery, raising hopes for AFCON 2025.

Good news has emerged for Super Eagles fans and coach Eric Chelle regarding defender Ola Aina. Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche confirmed that the Nigerian international is making positive strides in his recovery from a hamstring injury, which he sustained during international duty in September.

Aina, who is 29, had surgery for the injury and was initially expected to be out until December. However, Dyche's latest update during a press conference suggests his return may be on track, which could make him available for Nigeria's AFCON 2025 campaign in Morocco, scheduled for late December 2025.

Giving an update on his squad's injuries, Dyche confirmed the positive trajectory for Aina. "Ola [Aina] is making good progress," the Forest manager stated. He did, however, note setbacks for other players, adding, “Zinchenko is a no at the moment, unfortunately, and it is going to be a bit longer than we thought. Bakwa [Dilane] is still a no, but is making good progress.”

The coach also confirmed the status of other squad members: “Angus Gunn hasn’t been playing but is part of the squad, but he has opened up his knee ligaments... Woody [Chris Wood] is going to be possible for the Leeds game. He won’t make this one...”

Dyche concluded his update by expressing hope that the team’s injury list would not grow, saying, "We’re hoping no more occur, that’s for sure. A few knocks, but nothing too serious at the moment." This news will be a relief to Chelle as he prepares his squad for the continental competition.