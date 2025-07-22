Bolivia Vows Tahuichi Aguilera Stadium Will Be Ready for Sudamericana Final

With just four months to go until the Copa Sudamericana final, the Ramón ‘Tahuichi’ Aguilera Stadium in Santa Cruz is still under renovation. Despite ongoing works, Bolivian officials have assured the venue will be ready for the November 22 showdown that will mark the end of Conmebol's secondary continental competition. Luis Fernando Terceros, head of Public Works for Santa Cruz, said construction progress has reached 65%, with efforts currently focused on the roof structure and lighting.

Concerns over delays have prompted CONMEBOL to issue a warning. The South American football body plans to inspect the site on July 31 and is demanding at least 50% completion by then. If this threshold is not met, a change of venue could be recommended.

The Bolivian government is investing more than 44 million bolivianos—around USD 6.3 million—into the upgrades. Terceros also noted that CONMEBOL is responsible for the lighting and pitch conditions, as part of its own commitment to ensuring the stadium meets international standards.