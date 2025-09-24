RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Bold, timeless, legacy." Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his fragrance

A new venture from the legend.
Today, 14:48
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing in the Saudi Pro League, but beyond football he continues to pursue other projects.

Details: One of them is the launch of his own fragrance. On his social media accounts, Ronaldo announced a new brand titled “Cristiano Ronaldo Legacy.”

Quote: “Bold, timeless, legacy. Created to inspire you,” Ronaldo captioned.

Al-Nassr have made a sensational start to the current season. Since the opening round, the team have remained unbeaten, recording eight wins and one draw in nine matches.

Reminder: Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was once again given a rest by the head coach and did not feature in the Saudi Cup match. However, the Portuguese icon showed his support for his teammates on Instagram.

