Boise Shatters USL Record With Over 6,500 Season Ticket Deposits

Athletic Club Boise has set a new standard in American lower-division soccer, surpassing 6,500 season ticket deposits, according to a release from the club. The figure is the highest ever recorded across the United Soccer League, including men’s USL teams and the women’s USL Gainbridge Super League. The milestone positions Boise as the all-time leader in ticket demand throughout the league’s history.

Fans can still join the wait list until membership reaches 7,000. From October 21 to 25, the club will hold its Select-A-Seat event, giving wait list members the chance to secure full-season tickets if available. Should those sell out, members will receive priority access to partial-season packages or may apply deposits toward group or single-game purchases.

“This is a credit to the community of Boise and the state of Idaho,” said Brad Stith, Athletic Club Boise CEO and co-founder. “We believed this city would embrace professional soccer, but the response has gone beyond anything we imagined. We can’t wait for 2026, when we’ll finally share these matches with the fans who made it possible.”

The club’s men’s side will debut in spring 2026 at its privately funded Stadium at Expo Idaho. The 7,050-seat venue, expandable to more than 11,000, is projected to welcome over 400,000 visitors annually while serving as a cornerstone for long-term community engagement.