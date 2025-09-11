Bochini Slams Independiente’s Form and Calls for Parmo Promotion

In an interview with Muy Independiente, Ricardo Enrique Bochini did not hold back when assessing the club’s turbulent present. The greatest idol in Independiente’s history voiced frustration over the team’s struggles under Julio Vaccari, pointing to both the fallout from Conmebol’s sanctions and the drop in on-field performance.

“Independiente fans enjoy good football, they are not violent. The remaining 45 minutes against Universidad de Chile had to be played. The true protagonists are the ones being harmed. If there wasn’t security, the match shouldn’t have started,” Bochini argued about the controversial decision that eliminated the team from the Sudamericana and imposed heavy sanctions, including a $250,000 fine and multiple games behind closed doors.

On the footballing side, his message was blunt: “There are three home games to win, get into the top 8 and fight until the end. That would change 100% of what’s happening now. They play at Independiente, it’s not too much to ask them to compete for a title.” He also detailed the team’s shortcomings: “The team doesn’t have the rhythm it showed last semester. Defensively they concede more, and in attack they lack imbalance. Maybe they need another striker to create danger or a midfielder who can generate more scoring chances.”

Bochini singled out Luciano Cabral as one of the players who dropped in form and suggested alternatives: “Vaccari has to decide if Cabral should start or come off the bench. I don’t know why Millán plays so little, I liked him when he was on the pitch.” He also made a plea for youth: “At 17, many kids have already played. Maybe Vaccari doesn’t see Parmo strong enough yet. I see potential in him; he should be on the bench and start getting minutes.”

Finally, Bochini revealed his willingness to be closer to the group: “I’d like to go to the training ground this week to support Vaccari and the players, like I did last semester. You need to back them to get back to winning.” Independiente now faces a key test against Banfield on Saturday, a chance to reset and salvage its Clausura campaign.