Boca’s Marco Pellegrino Out With Injury, Ayrton Costa Set to Step In

Boca Juniors will be without defender Marco Pellegrino for three to five weeks after medical tests confirmed a Grade II muscle injury to his left external obturator, the club announced. The 23-year-old sustained the setback during the team’s weekend victory over Banfield, raising concerns after appearing to struggle early in the second half, according to local reports.

The external obturator, a deep hip muscle, is key for rotation and when injured can cause sharp pain in the groin and hip area. Recovery from a Grade II strain typically takes at least two weeks, but Boca’s medical staff indicated Pellegrino could require up to five before returning.

The loss is a significant blow for manager Miguel Ángel Russo, as Pellegrino had quickly established himself as a reliable starter since debuting with the club against Auckland City. His composure in defense, strength in aerial duels and ability to play out from the back had made him a fixture in the lineup.

In his absence, Russo is expected to turn to Ayrton Costa. The 25-year-old defender has fully recovered from the injury he sustained against Bayern Munich at the Club World Cup, which sidelined him for more than two months. Costa impressed before his setback and now has the chance to reclaim his spot in the starting eleven, beginning with Boca’s upcoming match against Aldosivi.