Boca Threatens Legal Action After Shirt Theft Allegations Spark Outrage

Boca Juniors has officially responded to allegations claiming 50,000 jerseys were stolen under the leadership of Juan Román Riquelme. Club lawyer Walter Krieger appeared on Boca’s official media channel to reject the accusations, calling them false, discriminatory, and grounds for legal action, according to Boca.

Krieger emphasized that Adidas, the club’s official sponsor, provides a range of apparel—not only jerseys—in verifiable quantities, and that the figures mentioned by some media voices are mathematically impossible.

He also denied claims that the women’s team wore non-Adidas kits during an international tournament, pointing out that Conmebol regulations require teams to submit their uniforms 60 days in advance. Any deviation would result in sanctions and potential legal repercussions from the sponsor.

Krieger further criticized the tone of the attacks, citing repeated use of discriminatory language such as “verdulero” and “marrón.” He argued these personal insults reflect a coordinated smear campaign, stating that when criticism crosses into discrimination, it becomes unlawful conduct subject to legal consequences.