Boca Juniors Launches Search for New Manager After Gago’s Departure

After Fernando Gago’s departure, Boca Juniors have begun their search for a new head coach, according to reports from TyC Sports. Mariano Herrón has taken over on an interim basis, while Juan Román Riquelme and the club’s football board are actively evaluating options.



Gustavo Quinteros, who led Vélez to a league title in 2024 but recently parted ways with Gremio, is seen as the leading candidate. He had previously been approached, though contractual obstacles stalled negotiations at that time.



Cristian 'Kily' González is also under consideration. The former Unión coach, now available after leaving in April, remains highly regarded within Boca circles. Another strong contender is Gabriel Milito, who took Atlético Mineiro to the Copa Libertadores final before leaving the Brazilian club late last year.



Gabriel Heinze, who parted ways with Newell’s at the beginning of 2024, is among the alternatives, as is Gerardo Martino. ‘Tata’ has been without a club since leaving Inter Miami.



Rodolfo 'Vasco' Arruabarrena is another realistic option. Given his successful previous stint at Boca and his recent exit from Saudi Arabia, a return could be more feasible now without contractual barriers.



Legends Martín Palermo and Carlos Tévez have also been mentioned, but their strained relationship with the current leadership could complicate any potential return.



Herrón led Tuesday’s training session and will oversee Boca’s final league match against Tigre on Sunday. However, Boca’s leadership aims to appoint a permanent manager before the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in June.