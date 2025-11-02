Boboye Eyes First Win as Bendel Insurance Face Rivers United

New coach urges players to fight hard as Benin side battles to escape relegation

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin City's new coach, Kennedy Boboye, is focused on securing a vital victory against Rivers United of Port Harcourt this Wednesday in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL). Boboye's declaration comes after his side's recent 1-1 home draw with Warri Wolves, who are currently placed second in the NPFL table.

While Rivers United holds a higher position in 10th place compared to 18th-placed Bendel Insurance, Boboye believes "The Benin Arsenal" can overcome their visitors. He acknowledged the team is going through a "turbulent spell" and looks like a relegation candidate, but stressed the necessity of a sustained effort.

The former NPFL title winner insisted on the need for persistence, saying:

We need to keep pushing and try to survive. We didn’t bargain on getting a draw at home in this match, but football is like that. In spite of the situation that we have, we just have to keep pushing for the sake of football.

The match against Wolves was only Boboye's second since taking charge. He declined to criticize his predecessor, noting, “I won’t downgrade my colleague, because he also wanted improvements in the team, but it turned out the other way round.” He revealed he is working on a revival with the current squad, stating, “We are trying to make changes, but there’s nothing we can do now until mid-season. So, I have to work with these boys, and I need to push them hard for us to get the results that we need.”

With no new players available, Boboye must make do with the existing team, especially in home games like the upcoming midweek clash in Benin City. He concluded by emphasizing the urgency for improvement: