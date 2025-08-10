Black week. A second boxer dies following the August 2 boxing event in Japan
28-year-old Hiromasa Urakawa passes away in hospital
Boxing News Today, 13:00Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/ATokkers5
Another boxer has died in Japan after participating in the August 2 boxing event. According to the WBO press service, 28-year-old Hiromasa Urakawa, who suffered severe injuries during his bout against Yoji Saito, has passed away in hospital. The fight ended with a knockout in the eighth round.
The cause of death was a subdural hematoma—bleeding between the skull and the brain. The same diagnosis was previously given to another participant of that night, Shigetoshi Kotari, who also died from his injuries.
Following these tragic events, the Japan Boxing Commission has decided to reduce all OPBF (Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation) title fights from 12 to 10 rounds.
