Black week. A second boxer dies following the August 2 boxing event in Japan

Another boxer has died in Japan after participating in the August 2 boxing event. According to the WBO press service, 28-year-old Hiromasa Urakawa, who suffered severe injuries during his bout against Yoji Saito, has passed away in hospital. The fight ended with a knockout in the eighth round.

The WBO mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.



The cause of death was a subdural hematoma—bleeding between the skull and the brain. The same diagnosis was previously given to another participant of that night, Shigetoshi Kotari, who also died from his injuries.

Following these tragic events, the Japan Boxing Commission has decided to reduce all OPBF (Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation) title fights from 12 to 10 rounds.