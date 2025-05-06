Bizarre incident. Rayo Vallecano cancels training due to... stolen equipment

After two days of rest, Rayo Vallecano’s players were set to return to training on Monday. However, an unusual turn of events meant that yesterday’s session was called off.

Details: Mundo Deportivo revealed the reason—and it’s a strange one. Equipment was stolen from the club’s facilities, forcing the cancellation of the morning training. Following a meeting between the team captains, coaching staff, and sporting director, it was decided to postpone the session.

After two days, the club president arrived at the stadium to address the situation and determine what steps the board of directors should take in response to the incident. Whether Monday’s training eventually took place remains unreported.

Reminder: According to media reports, Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu is one of Barcelona’s top priorities for the summer transfer window.