Big deal – serious money! Official: Tyler Dibling joins Everton

The deal has been officially completed.

Details: Today, on the official X social media page, Everton’s press service announced the signing of Southampton’s 19-year-old prodigy Tyler Dibling for €41 million.

It is reported that the agreement between the player and the club runs until 2029, and Tyler has chosen to wear the number 20 shirt.

Tyler Dibling is a product of Sunderland’s academy, and this transfer marks his first major move in senior football.

Last season, Dibling featured in 38 matches for the club, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €25 million.

