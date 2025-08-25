Big deal – serious money! Official: Tyler Dibling joins Everton
"The Toffees" strengthen their attacking line.
Football news Today, 15:53Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/Everton
The deal has been officially completed.
Details: Today, on the official X social media page, Everton’s press service announced the signing of Southampton’s 19-year-old prodigy Tyler Dibling for €41 million.
It is reported that the agreement between the player and the club runs until 2029, and Tyler has chosen to wear the number 20 shirt.
Tyler Dibling is a product of Sunderland’s academy, and this transfer marks his first major move in senior football.
Last season, Dibling featured in 38 matches for the club, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €25 million.
Reminder: Moyes furious over leaked information about an injured Everton player
Related teams and leagues