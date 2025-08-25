RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Big deal – serious money! Official: Tyler Dibling joins Everton

Big deal – serious money! Official: Tyler Dibling joins Everton

"The Toffees" strengthen their attacking line.
Football news Today, 15:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Official: Tyler Dibling joins Everton https://x.com/Everton

The deal has been officially completed.

Details: Today, on the official X social media page, Everton’s press service announced the signing of Southampton’s 19-year-old prodigy Tyler Dibling for €41 million.

It is reported that the agreement between the player and the club runs until 2029, and Tyler has chosen to wear the number 20 shirt.

Tyler Dibling is a product of Sunderland’s academy, and this transfer marks his first major move in senior football.

Last season, Dibling featured in 38 matches for the club, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €25 million.

Reminder: Moyes furious over leaked information about an injured Everton player

Related teams and leagues
Everton Everton Schedule Everton News Everton Transfers
Sunderland Sunderland Schedule Sunderland News Sunderland Transfers
Related Team News
West Ham refused to sell their star player to rivals Football news Today, 14:01 West Ham refused to sell their star player to rivals
Last and first! African Ndiaye makes history for Everton Football news Yesterday, 10:02 Last and first! African Ndiaye makes history for Everton
Southampton close to selling their young talent previously eyed by Man United Football news 22 aug 2025, 14:34 Southampton close to selling their young talent previously eyed by Man United
Football news 22 aug 2025, 10:09 Xhaka explains why he decided to join Sunderland
Sunderland have introduced Mads Roerslev Football news 22 aug 2025, 03:19 0 tweets from Fabrizio: Sunderland introduce their new signing with a touch of humor
Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing Football news 21 aug 2025, 07:45 Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores