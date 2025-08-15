Moyes furious over leak about injured Everton player

Leaks from clubs to the media are a phenomenon teams constantly try to combat. But so far, those efforts have proven futile, as demonstrated by a recent incident at Everton.

Details: Information about Jarrad Branthwaite's injury leaked from the Merseyside club before any official announcement was made by the club's own channels. This situation has enraged Everton's head coach David Moyes, who has vowed to hunt down the "rat" within his ranks.