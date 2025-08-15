Moyes furious over leak about injured Everton player
Leaks from clubs to the media are a phenomenon teams constantly try to combat. But so far, those efforts have proven futile, as demonstrated by a recent incident at Everton.
Details: Information about Jarrad Branthwaite's injury leaked from the Merseyside club before any official announcement was made by the club's own channels. This situation has enraged Everton's head coach David Moyes, who has vowed to hunt down the "rat" within his ranks.
Quote: "Jarrad picked up an injury in training and, unfortunately, we've lost him. These things happen. I don't know how badly he's been sidelined, and even if I did, I wouldn't say. I'm sure the 'insider' at the club leaked it. Absolutely sure.
We'll find out who let this news slip. I'm not happy. No manager would be happy. This definitely came from inside our building, and it's our job to get to the bottom of it. And we will," Moyes declared confidently, as quoted by the Daily Mail.