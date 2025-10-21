Bibiani Gold Stars Shift Focus to Foreign Coach After Dropping Maxwell Konadu Deal

Bibiani Gold Stars have officially ended their pursuit of Maxwell Konadu for the head coach role following the recent dismissal of Frimpong Manso. Instead, the club has placed assistant coach Nana Yaw Amankwah in temporary charge as they search for a new direction.

According to sources close to the club, Gold Stars are now setting their sights on hiring a foreign manager. The leadership believes that an expatriate coach could bring in fresh tactical ideas, broader international experience, and a new perspective to push the team forward.

The decision to part ways with Frimpong Manso came as a shock to many, especially after he led the club to its first-ever Ghana Premier League title in May, a historic milestone for Bibiani Gold Stars. However, tensions began to rise following a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Algerian side JS Kabylie in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round. The result raised concerns among the club’s hierarchy about the team’s competitiveness on the continental stage.

With the team struggling to replicate its domestic success and cracks beginning to show, the club felt it was time for a change at the top. In the meantime, Nana Yaw Amankwah will serve as interim manager, tasked with stabilizing the squad while the search for a permanent, foreign replacement continues.

Bibiani Gold Stars now find themselves at a crucial turning point, with high expectations from their fans and the added pressure of building on last season’s historic triumph.