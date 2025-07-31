Betway Premiership club handed second transfer ban by FIFA

Numerous South African clubs have found themselves on FIFA’s less-than-prestigious list, which imposes a ban on registering new players. Some teams have managed to make more than one appearance on this notorious roster.

Details: According to the official website of world football’s governing body, a second transfer ban was imposed on TS Galaxy yesterday, July 30. While the reasons behind this decision have not been disclosed, the club is now prohibited from registering new players for the next three transfer windows.

However, this hardly makes a difference for TS Galaxy, as the club has already been under an indefinite transfer ban since April 29. Most likely, the club is facing significant debts related to transfers or unpaid wages to players or staff.

Reminder: Despite these off-field issues, TS Galaxy managed to secure an impressive fifth-place finish in the Betway Premiership, missing out on a continental tournament spot by 12 points. The team collected 35 points, edging out AmaZulu on tiebreakers.