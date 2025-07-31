RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Betway Premiership club handed second transfer ban by FIFA

Betway Premiership club handed second transfer ban by FIFA

Serious trouble.
Football news Today, 05:23
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Betway Premiership club handed second transfer ban by FIFA x.com/TSGALAXYFC

Numerous South African clubs have found themselves on FIFA’s less-than-prestigious list, which imposes a ban on registering new players. Some teams have managed to make more than one appearance on this notorious roster.

Details: According to the official website of world football’s governing body, a second transfer ban was imposed on TS Galaxy yesterday, July 30. While the reasons behind this decision have not been disclosed, the club is now prohibited from registering new players for the next three transfer windows.

However, this hardly makes a difference for TS Galaxy, as the club has already been under an indefinite transfer ban since April 29. Most likely, the club is facing significant debts related to transfers or unpaid wages to players or staff.

Reminder: Despite these off-field issues, TS Galaxy managed to secure an impressive fifth-place finish in the Betway Premiership, missing out on a continental tournament spot by 12 points. The team collected 35 points, edging out AmaZulu on tiebreakers.

Related teams and leagues
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy Schedule TS Galaxy News TS Galaxy Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje Today, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic Today, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Athletics News Today, 06:45 World Athletics to conduct genetic testing for women ahead of world championships Football news Today, 06:17 Bayern pull out of the Woltermade transfer. For now Football news Today, 06:11 OFFICIALLY. Kaizer Chiefs Part Ways with Another Player Lifestyle Today, 06:03 Plays padel in Ibiza: Vinicius Junior shares a new personal photo Football news Today, 05:51 Premier League chief executive comments on Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches investigation Football news Today, 05:23 Betway Premiership club handed second transfer ban by FIFA Lifestyle Today, 05:20 Smooth move. Serena Williams plays tennis holding her 1-year-old daughter Football news Today, 05:02 Preparing hard for the season. Endrick hires personal trainer during his honeymoon Football news Today, 04:54 Newcastle transfer target furious after club blocks move Football news Today, 04:30 "Hunger never fades": Ronaldo shares photos from Al Nassr friendly
Sport Predictions
Football Today Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football Today Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Zimbru vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores