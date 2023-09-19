Benzema revealed what his objectives are in Saudi Arabia

French forward Karim Benzema, who represents the Saudi club Al-Ittihad, told about the level of local football.

According to the France international, Saudi Arabia has the potential to become one of the best in the world.

"The Saudi Arabian Championship is moving towards becoming the best league in the world. However, to further develop the league, it is necessary to increase the number of foreign professional players in each team," Benzema said.

The famous football player also shared his thoughts about his team’s upcoming debut in the Asian Champions League.

"The match with the Uzbek club AGMK will be difficult. We are looking forward to this game," Benzema said.

According to him, all his titles in Real Madrid are in the past and he is focused on victories with the new team. He wants to win all the tournaments he participates in.