Benzema helped Al-Ittihad to a narrow victory

In the sixth round of the Professional Football League of Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad played against Al-Ahdud.

For Al-Ittihad, this game became an away game. After five rounds, they had 12 points in their assets.

In the first half, Al-Ittihad had much more possession of the ball and did not allow their opponent to create any critical moments. However, they themselves could not come up with something dangerous to open an account.

In the second half, the game evened out a bit and both teams had several opportunities to score. It did happen in the 72nd minute. Karim Benzema distinguished himself with a goal scored after a pass from Kamara. Al Ittihad held on to a narrow victory. They score 15 points and temporarily move to the first step.

Professional League of Saudi Arabia

Al-Ahdud - Al-Ittihad

Goals: 0:1 - 72 Benzema