Benue State Governor Dissolves Lobi Stars FC Board and Management

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has approved the immediate dissolution of the board and management of the state-owned football club, Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi.

The announcement was made by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, in a statement issued on Thursday and shared with journalists in Makurdi. The state government explained that the decision is part of a strategy to reposition Lobi Stars FC for improved efficiency, accountability, and performance in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and other competitions.

According to the statement, the dissolution takes effect immediately. Governor Alia directed that all members of the outgoing management hand over official documents, assets, and responsibilities to the Commissioner for Youth, Sports, and Creativity, Hon. Tiza Imojime.

The governor expressed gratitude to the outgoing board and management for their contributions to the club and the state. He also assured that a new management structure will be announced soon to lead the next phase of Lobi Stars’ growth and competitiveness.

Lobi Stars FC faced relegation last season after a 27-year tenure in the Nigeria Premier Football League, following a poor run of performances. The club will kick off its campaign with a home fixture against City FC of Abuja on November 8, 2025.