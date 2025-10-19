ES ES FR FR
Benítez set to replace Postecoglou? Rafael Benítez could take charge at Nottingham!

Benítez set to replace Postecoglou? Rafael Benítez could take charge at Nottingham!

The Spanish coach has spent the last year without a club
Football news Today, 04:48
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Rafael Benitez Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Rafael Benítez could be on his way back to England, with Nottingham Forest showing strong interest in the Spanish manager.

Details: According to sources cited by Football Insider, the 65-year-old Benítez is considering a return to management. In addition to interest from Panathinaikos, the English side Nottingham Forest are also seriously pursuing the experienced coach.

Benítez’s most recent job was with Spanish club Celta Vigo, a post he left in 2024 after a nine-month stint. Best known in England for his successful spell at Liverpool, Benítez could be offered a 2.5-year contract at Nottingham, as club president Marinakis is said to hold the manager and his capabilities in high regard.

See also: Official: Ange Postecoglou dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach

