Benin Republic Land in Uyo, Ahead of their Final Game against Nigeria

The contingent of the Benin Republic arrived in Uyo on Saturday afternoon for their final group match against Nigeria, following their recent 1-0 win against Rwanda. “At about 3:05 p.m. earlier today, Saturday, October 11, the Beninese delegation to Nigeria safely touched down Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, on board a direct flight from Kigali, Rwanda, ahead of next Tuesday's last group match against Nigeria's Super Eagles,” according to Edidiong Stephen (Team Liaison Officer).

The team, headed by former Nigeria Coach Gernot Rohr, is one step closer to picking the automatic ticket in Group C, and a win will be enough to top the group regardless of other results. Interestingly, a draw will be enough if South Africa drops any points against Rwanda in the other group fixture. The Cheetahs lead the group with 17 points, followed by South Africa with 15 points, and Nigeria in third place with 14 points.

According to the report from CAF, Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed Omar will be the center referee and will be assisted by Mahmoud Abouelregal (Assistant Referee 1), Ahmed Tawfik Ali (Assistant Referee 2), and Mahmoud Moustafa Elbana (Fourth Official).

Group C remains an open group, with the final fixtures serving as the decider, as Benin, Nigeria, and South Africa can still qualify for the World Cup. All fingers are now crossed for the showdown in the group.