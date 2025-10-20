Benin Coach Unfazed by Super Falcons Challenge

Amazons rely on 'heart' and mental strength ahead of crucial WAFCON qualifier

The Amazons of Benin Republic are ready to face the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the final qualifying round for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), despite Nigeria's dominance, which includes a record-extending 10 WAFCON titles.

Benin's head coach, Abdoulaye Ouzerou, stated his team is "not intimidated" by the prospect of playing the defending champions. Ouzerou acknowledged Nigeria's superior physicality and technical quality but noted his side's mental readiness and collective spirit to achieve a monumental upset.

"We’re going to count on their heart, because if you’re physically and technically inferior, you have to compensate mentally. For me, mentally, they’re ready. We’re going to rely heavily on that mentality," Ouzerou confirmed after unveiling his squad.

The two-legged qualifier begins this Thursday at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo. The return leg, scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, will be held at the Moshood Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta.

Coach Justin Madugu's Super Falcons, who opened their training camp on Monday, are aiming for a record 15th WAFCON appearance. In contrast, Benin Republic is striving for its maiden qualification to the continental showpiece.