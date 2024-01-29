Belotti may leave Roma. Potential suitors for the signing of the forward are known.

Forward Andrea Belotti of AS Roma may leave the "Wolves."

According to insider Nicolo Schira, Fiorentina and Real Betis are interested in signing the 30-year-old striker. Belotti himself prefers to stay in Serie A. I

In the current season, the forward played 22 matches for Roma, but he started in only ten of them. In these matches, he scored six goals and provided two assists.

Transfermarkt values the player at €6 million, and his contract, which he extended in the summer of 2023, is valid until the summer of 2025.

This season, the forward scored his debut goals for Roma in Serie A, as he failed to score in 31 matches in the previous campaign. However, he scored three goals in the Europa League and one goal in the Coppa Italia.