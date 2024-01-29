Belotti may leave Roma. Potential suitors for the signing of the forward are known.
Football news Today, 13:36
Belotti may leave Roma. Potential suitors for the signing of the forward are known.
Forward Andrea Belotti of AS Roma may leave the "Wolves."
According to insider Nicolo Schira, Fiorentina and Real Betis are interested in signing the 30-year-old striker. Belotti himself prefers to stay in Serie A. I
In the current season, the forward played 22 matches for Roma, but he started in only ten of them. In these matches, he scored six goals and provided two assists.
Transfermarkt values the player at €6 million, and his contract, which he extended in the summer of 2023, is valid until the summer of 2025.
This season, the forward scored his debut goals for Roma in Serie A, as he failed to score in 31 matches in the previous campaign. However, he scored three goals in the Europa League and one goal in the Coppa Italia.
Popular news
Football news Today, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each
Football news Today, 13:58 Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes
Football news Today, 13:01 Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals
Football news Today, 08:33 Barcelona's defender will miss Euro 2024
Football news Today, 07:08 Daily Weekend. Xavi and Klopp depart, sixth division club rewrites football history
Football news Today, 05:36 That would be very unexpected. Another candidate to replace Xavi has been named
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each Football news Today, 14:46 The exact date and time of the Carabao Cup final has been announced Football news Today, 14:09 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 13:58 Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes Football news Today, 13:47 Freedom to dream. Inter Miami unveiled their kit for the upcoming season. PHOTO Football news Today, 13:36 Belotti may leave Roma. Potential suitors for the signing of the forward are known. Football news Today, 13:06 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 13:01 Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals Boxing News Today, 12:18 Anthony Joshua is diligently preparing for the upcoming bout against Ngannou Football news Today, 11:48 Benzema could change clubs in Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sporting vs Casa Pia prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Blackpool vs Bolton prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024