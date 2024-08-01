RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Bellingham or Vinicius? Ancelotti says who should win the Ballon d'Or

Bellingham or Vinicius? Ancelotti says who should win the Ballon d'Or

Football news Yesterday, 14:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Bellingham or Vinicius? Ancelotti says who should win the Ballon d'Or David Ramos/Getty Images

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, his teammate Jude Bellingham, and Manchester City midfielder Rodri remain the frontrunners for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, expressed his opinion on who should win the award:

“Vinicius Jr will win the Ballon d’Or, in my opinion.

Carvajal also did really well, he won La Liga, Champions League and scored in the final, won the Euros…

But Vinicius… talented player, young, good image, won La Liga, won the Champions League scoring in the final and semi final. He scored two in Munich!

Jude had a fantastic season. Winning the Champions League, winning the league, and it was a big surprise. The best player of the league season.

Rodri also is a fantastic midfielder, one of the best midfielders in the competition, and consistent”.

To recap, Real Madrid won both La Liga and the Champions League last season.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Tally Olympic Games News Yesterday, 17:23 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table
Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Olympic Games News Yesterday, 16:46 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions
How much money will athletes get paid for medals at the Olympics? Olympic Games News 31 july 2024, 08:47 How much money will athletes from the different countries get paid for medals at the Olympics?
A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 09:49 A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics
RANKED. 33 Greatest Olympians of the XXI century on the eve of the 33rd Olympic Games Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 06:45 RANKING. 33 greatest Olympians of the XXI century according to Dailysports
Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match Olympic Games News 28 july 2024, 15:05 Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Morocco U23 - : - USA U23 Today, 09:00 Summer Olympics.
Morocco U23
-
USA U23
-
09:00
Japan U23 - : - Spain U23 Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics.
Japan U23
-
Spain U23
-
11:00
Egypt U23 - : - Paraguay U23 Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics.
Egypt U23
-
Paraguay U23
-
13:00
France U23 - : - Argentina U23 Today, 15:00 Summer Olympics.
France U23
-
Argentina U23
-
15:00
USA - : - Japan 03 aug 2024, 09:00 Summer Olympics Women.
USA
-
Japan
-
09:00
Spain - : - Colombia 03 aug 2024, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Spain
-
Colombia
-
11:00
Carrarese - : - Catania 03 aug 2024, 12:00 Coppa Italia.
Carrarese
-
Catania
-
12:00
Canada - : - Germany 03 aug 2024, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Canada
-
Germany
-
13:00
Torres - : - Mantova 03 aug 2024, 14:30 Coppa Italia.
Torres
-
Mantova
-
14:30
France - : - Brazil 03 aug 2024, 15:00 Summer Olympics Women.
France
-
Brazil
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:07 Manchester United are preparing to sign two Bayern defenders at once Olympic Games News Today, 05:37 First gold for Switzerland + Olympic record. Performance by Chiara Leone Football news Today, 04:56 Barcelona are not giving up on the idea of transferring Nico Williams Olympic Games News Today, 04:29 The legendary Murray left a surprise message after the last match of his career Olympic Games News Today, 03:52 Historic moment. Greece won an Olympic medal in swimming for the first time since 1896 Football news Today, 03:30 The Chelsea midfielder is yet to agree to a transfer to the Spanish top club Olympic Games News Today, 03:03 Olympics 2024. Basketball. Schedule and results on 2 August Football news Today, 02:34 De Gea has a new option to continue his career in Serie A Football news Today, 01:38 Dani Olmo is one step away from a move to his childhood club Olympic Games News Today, 01:18 Olympic Games 2024 in Paris: in which disciplines will medals be awarded on August 2?
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Australia vs Greece prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024 Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Morocco vs USA Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Japan vs Spain Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Basketball Today Canada vs Spain prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024 Football Today Liberec vs Slavia Prague prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Munich 1860 vs Saarbrücken Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Egypt vs Paraguay Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024 Football Today Sparta Prague vs Dukla Prague Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024