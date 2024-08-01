Bellingham or Vinicius? Ancelotti says who should win the Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, his teammate Jude Bellingham, and Manchester City midfielder Rodri remain the frontrunners for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, expressed his opinion on who should win the award:

“Vinicius Jr will win the Ballon d’Or, in my opinion.

Carvajal also did really well, he won La Liga, Champions League and scored in the final, won the Euros…

But Vinicius… talented player, young, good image, won La Liga, won the Champions League scoring in the final and semi final. He scored two in Munich!

Jude had a fantastic season. Winning the Champions League, winning the league, and it was a big surprise. The best player of the league season.

Rodri also is a fantastic midfielder, one of the best midfielders in the competition, and consistent”.