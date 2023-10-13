Belgium triumphed over Austria, Lukebakio score brace

The Belgian national team emerged away triumphant against their Austrian counterparts. Three precious points for the "Red Devils" were secured through a masterful brace by Lukebakio and a goal by Romelu Lukaku. Austria's squad managed to claw back two goals from the encounter but ultimately faced defeat.

Belgium's national team has now officially qualified for Euro 2024, with Austria also possessing promising prospects, amassing 13 points after six matches. The Swedes have played one match fewer but have only accumulated a total of six points.

Euro 2024 Qualification

Austria 2-3 Belgium

Goals: Lukebakio, 12 (0-1), Lukebakio, 55 (0-2), Lukaku, 58 (0-3), Laimer, 73 (1-3), Sabitzer, 84, penalty (2-3).

Sent off: Onana, 79 (Belgium).