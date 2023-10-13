Belgium triumphed over Austria, Lukebakio score brace
Football news Today, 16:43
Photo: twitter.com/oefb1904
The Belgian national team emerged away triumphant against their Austrian counterparts. Three precious points for the "Red Devils" were secured through a masterful brace by Lukebakio and a goal by Romelu Lukaku. Austria's squad managed to claw back two goals from the encounter but ultimately faced defeat.
Belgium's national team has now officially qualified for Euro 2024, with Austria also possessing promising prospects, amassing 13 points after six matches. The Swedes have played one match fewer but have only accumulated a total of six points.
Euro 2024 Qualification
Austria 2-3 Belgium
Goals: Lukebakio, 12 (0-1), Lukebakio, 55 (0-2), Lukaku, 58 (0-3), Laimer, 73 (1-3), Sabitzer, 84, penalty (2-3).
Sent off: Onana, 79 (Belgium).
Popular news
Football news Today, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
Football news Today, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Football news Today, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Football news Today, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Football news Today, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
Football news Today, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news Today, 17:40 How much did Ronaldo get? Player ratings for the Portugal – Slovakia match have been known Football news Today, 16:57 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 7 Football news Today, 16:53 First qualification winners. France, Belgium and Portugal qualified for Euro 2024 Football news Today, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news Today, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news Today, 16:43 Belgium triumphed over Austria, Lukebakio score brace Football news Today, 16:25 Bayern is interested in a 35-year-old former Borussia player Football news Today, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news Today, 15:24 He made a bet on himself. A player from AS Roma has become embroiled in a scandal
Sport Predictions
Football 14 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Denmark vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Hungary vs Serbia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 USA vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023