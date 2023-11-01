It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh
The Ukrainian world champion in the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight divisions, Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KO), revealed what he discussed with the star Portuguese forward from Saudi's Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, during the Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
"I was at the boxing match as a spectator because, as a boxer, I'm always in the ring. This time, I was simply enjoying the fight, just like everyone else. I talked to Ronaldo about everything happening around us. I advised Cristiano to take more interest in boxing, told him what was going on, explained what he saw in the ring. He's a very down-to-earth person, and I appreciate that. I'm his fan," Alexander shared.
On October 28th, a 10-round bout took place in Saudi Arabia between Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Fury secured a hard-fought victory by split decision from the judges (95-94 Ngannou, 96-93 Fury, 95-94 Fury).