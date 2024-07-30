RU RU
"Be deaf". Olexandr Usyk told how to properly respond to the hate

"Be deaf". Olexandr Usyk told how to properly respond to the hate

Boxing News Yesterday, 09:50
"Be deaf". Olexandr Usyk told how to properly respond to the hate Getty Images

WBA, WBA, WBO, WBC and IBO heavyweight champion Olexandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) told how correctly, in his opinion, to react to the hate in his address.

"What is the right way to react to the heckling? To be deaf. Nothing is going to change, you're going to be judged when you don't. You will be judged when you do. Does anyone know Sasha Gusin? He was my neighbour in Simferopol. He didn't do anything, and nobody knows Sasha except me. If you don't want criticism, you need to become Alexander Gusin. That's all.

I'm 37 years old, I read some books because I'm interested. All my life, all the people who were even a little bit famous were judged because they were famous.

Two frogs are jumping on a mountain. One is told, "You can't do it." She turns round and jumps back up. And the other one hopped and hopped and hopped up the mountain. It's just that the toad that jumped was deaf. That's all. Don't listen to anybody. Nobody's gonna help you.

When you or I are accused of something and we accept it, it is an independent perception of the other person's meaninglessness. The person is meaningless, he said something at you and you take it personally and you get disappointed. He said something at you, go to him, as sharachnit", - quotes Usyk Volia Space Ukraine/Tribuna.com.

Recall, Usyk in May defeated Tyson Fury by split decision of the judges, and in the ninth round the Ukrainian sent "Gypsy King" in a knockdown. The Ukrainian took away the WBC heavyweight belt from the Briton.

The rematch between Usyk and "Gypsy King" will take place in Riyadh and is scheduled for 21 December.

By the way, earlier Ukrainian boxer has named the strongest skills of British boxers he has faced in the ring.

