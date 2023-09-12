RU RU NG NG
Main News Bayern Munich is ready to let its coach train the national team without compensation

Bayern Munich is ready to let its coach train the national team without compensation

Football news Today, 09:42
Bayern Munich is ready to let its coach train the national team without compensation Photo: https://www.instagram.com/julian.nagelsmann/

Julian Nagelsmann is the main candidate for the post of manager of the German national team, according to Sky Sports.

However, the German specialist still has an active contract with Bayern Munich until 2026. According to sources, the Munich team is ready to release Nagelsmann for free without any compensation, because it knows that the German Football Federation cannot afford such an amount. We will remind that before that they reported for compensation in the amount of 10-15 million. Such a move allows the club to get rid of unnecessary salary expenses.

The 36-year-old coach was sacked as Bayern Munich manager in March last season. Nagelsmann is a priority for the Football Federation. Athletic director Rudy Feller commented on the possibility of Nagelsman's appointment. He stated that there is a list of candidates, including the 36-year-old coach. According to Feller, Nagelsman is a top coach.

We will remind that on Saturday, September 9, Germany lost to Japan in a friendly match with a score of 1:4. And after such a crushing defeat, the Federation decided to fire Hans-Dieter Flick from the post of coach of the national team.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Germany
Popular news
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:49 Juventus is interested in the midfielder of the Ukrainian national team Football news Today, 09:42 Bayern Munich is ready to let its coach train the national team without compensation Football news Today, 09:00 Manchester United is urgently looking for a player for a problematic position: there is a candidate Football news Today, 08:30 Klopp has made a final decision on working for the German national team Football news Today, 08:00 Real Madrid have found a replacement for Mbappe Football news Today, 07:44 Scotland - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:30 England coach unexpectedly praised Mudryk Football news Today, 07:00 Portugal achieved the most crushing victory in its history Football news Today, 06:31 Messi named the best defender in the world Football news Today, 06:00 Pogba's agent makes an encouraging statement regarding the player's doping test
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football Today Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Norway vs Georgia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Israel vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Estonia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023 Football Today Ecuador vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023