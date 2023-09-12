Bayern Munich is ready to let its coach train the national team without compensation

Julian Nagelsmann is the main candidate for the post of manager of the German national team, according to Sky Sports.

However, the German specialist still has an active contract with Bayern Munich until 2026. According to sources, the Munich team is ready to release Nagelsmann for free without any compensation, because it knows that the German Football Federation cannot afford such an amount. We will remind that before that they reported for compensation in the amount of 10-15 million. Such a move allows the club to get rid of unnecessary salary expenses.

The 36-year-old coach was sacked as Bayern Munich manager in March last season. Nagelsmann is a priority for the Football Federation. Athletic director Rudy Feller commented on the possibility of Nagelsman's appointment. He stated that there is a list of candidates, including the 36-year-old coach. According to Feller, Nagelsman is a top coach.

We will remind that on Saturday, September 9, Germany lost to Japan in a friendly match with a score of 1:4. And after such a crushing defeat, the Federation decided to fire Hans-Dieter Flick from the post of coach of the national team.