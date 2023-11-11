VIDEO. Bayern beat Heidenheim, Kane has set another goal-scoring record

In the 11th round of the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich dealt with Heidenheim on their home turf. Thomas Tuchel's team secured a 4-2 victory, with English forward Harry Kane scoring a brace. The 30-year-old striker has now scored in seven consecutive matches for Bayern, bringing his total to 21 goals and 7 assists.

Kane also achieved another milestone, becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to score 17 goals in the first 11 matches of the season. The previous record was set in the 2019/2020 season when Robert Lewandowski scored 16 goals in the same period. The legendary Gerd Muller had scored 15 goals in the first 11 matches of the 1968/1969 season.

It's worth noting that Bayern acquired Harry Kane from English club Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer for approximately 100 million euros. The striker's contract with the German club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Bayern - Heidenheim - 4:2

Goals: Kane 14, 44, Gereiro 72, Chupo-Moting 85 - Kleindyst 67, Beste 70.

17 - Harry Kane is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 17 goals in the first 11 matchdays of a season. Insanity. #FCBFCH pic.twitter.com/cRufPVmFcD — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 11, 2023





