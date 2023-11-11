RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news VIDEO. Bayern beat Heidenheim, Kane has set another goal-scoring record

VIDEO. Bayern beat Heidenheim, Kane has set another goal-scoring record

Football news Today, 11:41
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
VIDEO. Bayern beat Heidenheim, Kane has set another goal-scoring record VIDEO. Bayern beat Heidenheim, Kane has set another goal-scoring record

In the 11th round of the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich dealt with Heidenheim on their home turf. Thomas Tuchel's team secured a 4-2 victory, with English forward Harry Kane scoring a brace. The 30-year-old striker has now scored in seven consecutive matches for Bayern, bringing his total to 21 goals and 7 assists.

Kane also achieved another milestone, becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to score 17 goals in the first 11 matches of the season. The previous record was set in the 2019/2020 season when Robert Lewandowski scored 16 goals in the same period. The legendary Gerd Muller had scored 15 goals in the first 11 matches of the 1968/1969 season.

It's worth noting that Bayern acquired Harry Kane from English club Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer for approximately 100 million euros. The striker's contract with the German club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Bayern - Heidenheim - 4:2

Goals: Kane 14, 44, Gereiro 72, Chupo-Moting 85 - Kleindyst 67, Beste 70.



Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich FC Heidenheim Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 15:08 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 12:30 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule
The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule Hockey news Today, 10:39 The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule
The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro
Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries Football news Yesterday, 16:28 Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries
Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick Football news Yesterday, 15:26 Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:42 Al-Ittihad has decided on a new head coach Football news Today, 15:08 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 15:05 HIGHLIGHTS. Ronaldo continues to score, and Al-Nassr wins again Football news Today, 14:32 Bournemouth unexpectedly defeated Newcastle and climbed in the league table Football news Today, 14:00 FourFourTwo published a list of the best British teams in history Football news Today, 13:22 Ghanaian forward Dwamena passed away during a match in the Albanian Superliga Football news Today, 12:53 Mbappe's hat-trick enabled PSG to defeat Reims and take the lead in Ligue 1 Basketball news Today, 12:30 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 12:09 VIDEO. Guirassу is back! Stuttgart inflict Dortmund's second defeat in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 12:01 The Premier League results: Arsenal defeated Burnley and surpassed Tottenham in the table
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 MMA 12 nov 2023 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Napoli vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Liverpool vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Barcelona vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Lazio vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023