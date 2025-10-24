Barça Legends vs Africa Legends: Star-Studded Charity Match at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja

The Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja will host the match between Barça Legends and Africa Legends on Saturday, 25 October, featuring top players from both teams. The match will kick off at 4:00 pm Nigerian time, and fans are already gearing up for the clash.

For Barça Legends, this will be their second game this season after defeating Monterrey Legends 3-2 earlier this year. According to the report on the Barcelona website, Alex Song and Andreu Fontàs will make their debut for the Barça Legends in Abuja. Two Nigerian Barça legends, Samuel Okunowo and Haruna Babangida, have been selected in the squad for Albert Ferrer.

Coach Samson Siasia will be on the dugout for the Africa Legends, and he has called up former Nigerian goalkeeper Victor Enyeama, former Arsenal striker Nwankwo Kanu, Jay-Jay Okocha, among others, for the clash.

Barça Legends Squad:

Jesús Angoy, Vítor Baia, Samuel Okunowo, Philippe Christanval, Andreu Fontàs, Marc Valiente, Juan Pablo Sorín, Fernando Navarro, Juan Carlos Rodríguez, Alex Song, Roberto Trashorras, Gaizka Mendieta, Roger Garcia, Haruna Babangida, Nolito, Ludovic Giuly, Jonatan Soriano, Javier Saviola.

Coach Albert Ferrer

Africa Legends Squad:

Essam El Hadary, Victor Enyeama, Mark Fish, Taiye Taiwo, Elderson Echiejile, Igor Lolo, Didier Zokora, Allasane Ndour, Jay Jay Okocha, Khalilou Fadiga, Nwankwo Kanu, Obafemi Martins, Victor Ikpeba, Julius Agahowa, Emmanuel Adebayor, El Hadji Diouf, Salomon Kalou, Daniel Amokachi.

Coach Samson Siasia

Zahra Buhari-Indimi organises the charity match through the ZMB Homes Foundation (a non-profit organisation that provides support to widows, orphans, and the less privilege) and Attom Foundation.