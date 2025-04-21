Barboza Doubtful for Key Botafogo Clash Against Estudiantes Due to Muscle Issue

Defender Alexander Barboza is a major doubt for Botafogo’s crucial Copa Libertadores fixture against Estudiantes in La Plata, FogãoNET reported. The Argentine center back missed the weekend’s 1-0 loss to Atlético Mineiro due to muscle discomfort and is now racing against time to be fit for Wednesday’s showdown in Argentina.

In his post-match press conference, head coach Renato Paiva said they’ll wait to assess Barboza’s condition before making a final call. “He has some muscular discomfort. I can’t say if he’ll be ready by Wednesday. We’ll wait and see how he responds to treatment,” Paiva explained. He praised young defender David Ricardo, who naturally steps in for the left-footed Barboza, and also commended Jair’s contributions as a promising center-back.

Since Paiva’s arrival, Barboza has been ever-present in the lineup, playing a key leadership role in defense. His absence would be a significant blow to Botafogo’s ambitions as they look to solidify their position in the Libertadores group stage.