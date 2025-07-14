Banyana Banyana national team defeats Mali 4-0!

With this victory, Banyana Banyana have secured top spot in their group!

Details: The final group stage match of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Group C has just concluded in Oujda, with South Africa facing off against Mali.

The South Africans wasted no time, opening the scoring in the 5th minute through Lebogang Ramalepe. In the 32nd minute, Refiloe Jane doubled Banyana Banyana's advantage, giving them a comfortable lead going into halftime.

Hildah Magaia made it 3-0 in the 61st minute, leaving no doubt as to the outcome of the match. And in the 78th minute, substitute Ronnel Donnelly capped off the rout, making it 4-0!

Thanks to this result, Banyana Banyana advance to the next round from first place, leaving Ghana behind.

🚨 𝔽𝕌𝕃𝕃 𝕋𝕀𝕄𝔼 🚨



A stern warning fired by the defending champions Banyana Banyana 🇿🇦 as they progress to the knockout stages with a thumping victory over Mali 🇲🇱.#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2024 pic.twitter.com/gAUZpPipIT — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 14, 2025

